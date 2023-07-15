Driver, student remanded for trafficking narcotic drugs

File photo

Source: GNA

The Jasikan Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody, Raphael Agbele, a 42-year-old driver, and Daniel Sakyi, a 26-year-old Student for trafficking 410 parcels of narcotic drugs suspected to be Indian hemp.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The case was adjourned to July 25, 2023, for the suspects to reappear.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Vincent Kpodo, Prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Alfred Kwabena Asiedu that the complainant was an Assemblyman.



He said on May 24, 2023, Agbele was in charge of a Benz bus container with registration number GT 8496-N traveling from Hohoe to Dormabin.



ASP Kpodo said Sakyi, who was also on the same vehicle, was the driver’s mate.

He said upon reaching the Asukawkaw Bridge, the vehicle veered off the road and got involved in an accident.



ASP Kpodo said the complainant, hearing of the accident, rushed to the scene and realised that there were sacks inside a secret compartment in the Benz bus which had broken down as a result of the accident.



He said some of the said sacks were also seen scattered on the road, which the Assemblyman quickly packed to prevent people from stealing them.



ASP Kpodo said the Assemblyman subsequently informed Police about the incident.



He said the Police rushed to the scene and found 12 sacks and ten parcels of the wrapped Indian hemp that were retrieved from the accident vehicle.

ASP Kpodo said Police proceeded to the Asukawkaw Clinic and arrested the suspects who had been treated and discharged as a result of the accident.



He said the suspects in their investigation caution statements to police denied any wrongdoing.



ASP Kpodo said the suspects mentioned one Selasie Zigah of Hohoe as the owner of the vehicle who sent them to load charcoal at Dormabin and were not aware of the content of the vehicle.



He said efforts were being made to get the said owner of the vehicle, who had since gone into hiding, arrested for investigations.