Driver swindles 64 persons of GHC430,440 over GIS recruitment

Prosecution say investigations into the matter are ongoing

Source: GNA

Forson Awuah, a driver who allegedly defrauded 64 persons of GHC430,440.00 under the pretext of enlisting them into Ghana Immigration Service, through protocol allocation has made hsi second appearance before the Kaneshie District Court.

Charged with 18 counts of defrauding by false pretences, Awuah pleaded not guilty.



Awuah is alleged to have committed the offence with two other persons namely Clifford Nartey, aka, WOI and John Oteng, both at large.



At the Kaneshie Court on Monday, Awuah‘s lawyer prayed the Court to review his bail conditions as he was not able to meet them as spelt out by the Court.



Awuah was earlier granted bail in the sum of GHC500,000.00 with three sureties two of whom are to be civil servants earning not less than GHC2,000.00 as net salary.



When the court reviewed Awuah’s bail, he was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC500,000.00 with three sureties, two must be justified with a landed property equivalent to GHC500,000.00.



The trial has been adjourned to July 21st.

Prosecuting, Inspector Richard Amoah, said Awuah resides at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.



Inspector Amoah said between September last year and February this year, Awuah and the two, made a representation to the 64 complainants that they were National Security Operatives and that they could assist them to be enlisted into the Ghana Immigration Service through “Protocols means.”



The prosecution said the accused person and his accomplices collected monies totalling GHC430,440.00 from the 64 victims.



Inspector Amoah said on February 28, this year, Awuah was arrested by Immigration Officers and handed over to the Police on March 9, this year.



The prosecution said investigations into the matter were ongoing.