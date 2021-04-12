Driver who killed 34 people in an accident begs for forgiveness

Mark Mireku has been jailed for 5 years

Mark Mireku, the driver whose negligence claimed 34 lives in a fatal accident on the Dompoase road has pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive him.

34 passengers met their untimely death when the driver of the bus they were traveling in trying to over-take another vehicle collided with an oncoming bus on January 14, 2020.



Mark Mireku who was the driver of the bus with 44-passengers onboard has admitted that his carelessness caused the accident.



“If I say I’m not the reason why the accident occurred, then I’m a liar because the National Road Safety has spoken to us on several occasions,” Mark Mireku said in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb.



He added, “If you have an issue with your car, it’s the car ahead of you that you supposed to hit from behind not the oncoming car facing you and that was what happened.”



“I didn’t see the oncoming car, I took a dive to overtake and I collided into the bus, so I take the blame,” he told JoyNews.

22 of the casualties were in Mark Mireku’s bus whiles the other 12 casualties were in the other bus he crashed into.



“I am on my knees, I am begging Ghanaians to forgive me and have mercy on me. Every sin I have committed and whoever my actions has affected should forgive me,” he stated.



Adding, “All these [dead] people have loved ones and families who depend on them, but it's God who takes and gives, so I beg you.”



The 50-year-old driver was jailed 5-years by the Cape Coast Circuit Court for manslaughter.



According to the driver, this was his first-ever accident in his 25-years on the road and he deserves to be punished.

Having learnt his lessons from the accident, Mark Mireku says he is willing to offer his experience as advice to other drivers.



He pleaded to God to strengthen and console all persons who might have been affected by his deeds.



As part of his punishments, the court has banned him from operating as a commercial driver for life.