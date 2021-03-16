Drivers and passengers urged to promote road safety

Mr Gado Mumuni, the Chairman of the Madina Adenta Central Welfare of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union has called on drivers and passengers to play a collaborative role to promote road safety in the New Year.

He said drivers should avoid drunk-driving, speeding, wrongful overtaking and other unacceptable conducts on the road, while passengers desist from disturbances on board the vehicle for safe and smooth journey.



He said these were some of the measures that would help reduce road accidents, adding that his outfit had fixed contact numbers in their vehicles so that passengers could call to report of any act of misconduct of any of their drivers.



Mr Mumuni made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency and said the Union would continue to educate the drivers to refresh their minds on road signs and traffic regulations to minimise crashes and casualties.

Mr Attah Kakra, the Vice-Chairman of the Madina-Akuapim Station urged passengers to be patient with drivers and accord them the needed respect as they played an instrumental role in human movement and national development.



He called for the erection of road signs at all U-turns after Pantang towards Oyarifah to forestall disaster.



Mr Edward Mensah, the First Trustee of the Madina-Akuapem Station appealed to the Madina area Police to enforce the rule to ensure that pedestrians use the footbridge at the Zongo Junction to prevent accidents.