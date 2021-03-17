Drivers commends contractor after bridge collapsed at Wassa Mamieso

The drivers are impressed with the temporary access road

Drivers and commuters at Wassa Mamieso have commended the authorities for the temporary access road created to aid movement in the area.

The alternative route was created in place of the broken bridge that killed one person at Mamieso in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality (WAEMA) in the Western Region.



The bridge, caved in when a Mammut Tipper Truck carrying boulders meant for the construction of a cocoa road project in the area, killed one person in the process.



Meanwhile, a motor rider who was behind the tipper truck with two passengers got trapped under the bridge when the over 35-year-old bridge collapsed.



Two others, George Appiah, 42 and Emmanuel Dovi, 32 who sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the accident are still at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital receiving treatment.

The residents thanked the government for giving the road on contract and pleaded that the contractor execute the works within timelines.



Madam Helena Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality (WAEMA) told to the Ghana News Agency, that the collapsed bridge formed part of the ongoing roads construction in the Municipality.



She called on drivers to be extra careful when using the road, especially during the rainy season.



The bridge on the Mamie river at Mamieso links Wassa Akropong to communities like Wassa Afransie, Jukwaa and Abrokyire Krobo among others in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.