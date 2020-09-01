Regional News

Drivers, roads users in Sowutuom urged to adhere to road safety protocols

The road safety campaign asked drivers and road users to be responsible

One of the leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in Ghana, Puma Energy Ghana, has launched a road safety campaign for driver and road users in Sowutuom in Accra to create awareness and sensitize them to adhere to road safety protocols.

The campaign dubbed, “Be Puma Safe” brought to life the importance of road safety and sought to help shape and change the behaviour of users of the road, especially drivers.



Mr. Wilson Asota, the Country Health and Safety Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, says, “It is important that we care for the people, the community and the country we serve. Their business is our business, so it is important to let road users know that any form of carelessness on the road has dire consequences. At the end of the day, we want to see people go back to their families alive and safe.”



Staff of the company took to the streets to educate road users of the road safety protocols while distributing branded souvenirs such as stickers, t-shirts, and hand sanitizers to motorists and other road users.



Explaining the rationale behind the campaign, Ms. Selassie Tettey, Marketing and Corporate Affairs – Puma Energy West Africa said, “as a global integrated mid and downstream energy company, we prioritize safety in all our activities hence the need for the campaign. Our mandate as an energy business is “Energising Communities” and this is what you are seeing in the community of Sowutuom”

The road safety campaign asked drivers and road users to be responsible and encouraged them to, among other things, “Be Safe, Stay Alert, Don’t Speed, Buckle Up, Drive Smart, Don’t Smoke, Stay Sober and Take A Break.”



The drivers expressed their excitement and thanked the company for the initiative.



They asked for more of such programmes to ensure that more drivers are educated.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.