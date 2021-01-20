Drivers should be careful in misty weather - Meteo

Tettey Portuphy, Head of Forecasting, Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), has advised drivers to be careful on the road, especially at night and dawn due to hazy harmattan weather conditions.

"Increased mist in the atmosphere greatly reduces visibility, which makes it dangerous to drive beyond certain speed limits," he said.



Mr Portuphy also cautioned the public on the use of naked fires and said that should be done with utmost care.



He said the pertaining atmospheric dryness easily aided the spread of fires, adding that people should make sure they put out naked fires completely, no matter how small the fire might be.

Mr Portuphy said the harmattan season was expected to last until March and added that as the season progressed, the hazy weather conditions could increase and cause more dryness, as well as foggy weather conditions.



He said the pertaining atmospheric moisture could precipitate some occasional rainfall during the harmattan, which would by no means be an indication of the start of the rainy season.