Drobo Traditional Council denies involvement in assault of NPP communicator

The council has refuted reports of assault on a resident

The Drobo Traditional Council (DTC) has denied media reports alleging that they ordered the assault of a gentleman named Israel Kofi Asare Baffour for allegedly insulting Nana Yaa Ansuaa, the paramount queen of the Drobo Traditional Area.

Prior to this development, there were media reports that Baffour was surrounded by the young men at ‘Sakora’ park, a location within the Drobo town center, assaulted and marched him to the ‘Krupiase’ Palace where he was given severe lashes as a result of purported unpleasant utterances against Nana Ansuaa, the ‘Omanhemaa’ (paramount queen).



But addressing a press conference on Tuesday, December 16, 2020, at the ‘Krupiase’ Palace, Drobo, in the Jaman South Municipality, the chiefs expressed utmost surprise and worry about such allegations.



Nana Amu Yeboah Asuama, the Gyaasehene who spoke on behalf of Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the paramount chief, said; "the DTC wishes to emphatically deny knowledge of and involvement in the supposed assault of the NPP communicator".



He stated the ‘Omanhene’ (paramount chief) who is the Vice-President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs left for Sunyani after he had cast his vote in the 2020 general elections on Monday, December 7, 2020, and had since not returned.

"We condemn in no uncertain terms all such hatred and anti-social acts,” he said and therefore cautioned those perpetrators to desist from that.



"We strongly caution persons who want to disrespect and drag the name of the DTC in the mud to immediately stop that to avoid facing the wrath of the Omanhene and the members of the Council," Nana Asuama warned.



"We are peaceful and will continue to be peaceful, let’s all chose the path of peace and not violence so that we can develop this area," he implored.