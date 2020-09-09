Regional News

Drop NDC for NPP and see a difference – Akufo-Addo ‘raps’ Sene East, West voters

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Correspondence from Bono Region:

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to voters in the Sene East and West Constituencies of the Bono East region to change their voting pattern.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the time has come for the people in the two constituencies to ditch the National Democratic Congress(NDC) for the NPP and see real change.



He wondered why the people continue to keep fate in the NDC after what he describes as 28 years of wasted years with nothing to show and nothing to boast of.



Chronicling the achievements of his NPP led regime, he revealed that the NPP under his three years tenure has undertaken massive developmental projects in the area to warrant a vote for the NPP.

Speaking at a durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Kajeji in the Sene East region, he also singled out the Pru East and Pru West constituencies as constituencies which should also try the NPP come December 2020.



“We have elections ahead of us in three months. I have come to beg Sene East Constituency, Sene West, Pru East, and Pru West. Since 1992, you have voted one way but this year I have come to beg you. Strangely, your voting pattern all these years has not yielded results. There is nothing to show for it. What we have done in three years shows a difference between the two parties. As for this year, change your voting pattern and go for the elephant.”



The Sene East, Sene West, Pru East, and Pru West constituencies are among the six constituencies that are being held by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The four constituencies remained loyal and kept faith in the NDC since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.