Drop any appeal against ruling and move on – IFEST tells Achimota school

Tyrone Marghuy is one of the Rastafarian students

Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) says the decision by the Accra High Court on the two Rastafarian students to be admitted is progressive insisting it is prudent Achimota Senior High School accepts the ruling.

“With our court system, after a ruling you can go for an appeal or even go to the Supreme Court. Which is within their right to do so but I feel it is not appropriate for the school to pursue this case further. Because the kids should have access to secondary education,” the Executive Director for IFEST, Peter Anti Partey stated on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



Peter Anti Partey added that anybody in the shoes of the students who may have felt aggrieved based on a similar decision by Achimota school could move to a court of competent jurisdiction and seek redress.



According to IFEST, when the issue broke out that Achimota school disallowed the kids to be admitted, IFEST advocated that the two parties hold talks to reach a middle-ground but to no avail.



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to admit the two embattled Rastafarian students who insist they should be admitted.



The Court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.

The two, Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea through their parents filed suits urging the court for enforcement of their fundamental rights to education and won the case.



Meanwhile, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability(ASEPA) is also calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the immediate dismissal of the Headmistress of the Achimota School.



ASEPA in its statement sighted by Kasapafmonline.com contended that the lost time and the emotional stress inflicted on the Rastafarian students must not go without compensation even though they have judgement.



“The law that governs this Country, 1992 Constitution is Supreme, it provides the basis for the enforcement of the rights of citizens, any other law or regulation of any school or association is subservient to the provisions of the 1992 constitution, and people such as leaders of educational institutions must be made to understand that you cannot abuse the rights of a child under the guise of rules and regulations,” the statement said.