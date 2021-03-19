Drop presidential ambitions now - Gary Nimako to ministers

Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo

Gary Nimako Marfo, a legal practitioner and member of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned ministers with presidential ambitions to abandon their interests now and ensure that the government succeeds.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo needs to act swiftly to ensure that there is sanity in the party.



Speaking to Asaase Radio, Gary Nimako Marfo said, “I think that what is going on is quite unprecedented. And it is unfortunate. We have gone through a difficult election. We have had Members of Parliament being split 137 on both sides with an independent person … Governance in itself has not really taken off.”



He added, “And all you hear is that person A says ‘I want to be president,’ person B says, ‘I am launching my campaign,’ person C says, ‘I have an interest to succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2024.’ I think it is most unfortunate and, in any case, the [NPP] constitution does not allow this.”

Gary Nimako Marfo wondered why the ministers will be thinking of succeeding a president who is barely three months into his second term after it was sworn in on January 7.



He added: “The constitution is quite clear. Even put aside the constitution, the president is less than four months in office [and] the government has not yet stabilised, so how can somebody be doing this sort of thing? “So, are they looking for the good of the government, or what?”



He further observed: “Look, let’s not forget even in Kufuor’s time when we had 17 aspirants going to contest at the primary. Look at the effect it had on the party. At this stage, it is just too early. So, everybody must shelve their political interest for the good of the party.”