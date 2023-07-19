3
Drop your ‘weapons’ – Ntim to NPP presidential aspirants

Stephen Ntim NPP1212121 National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has called on the presidential aspirants of the party to disengage with the personal attacks that have characterized their campaign.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban Tuesday, the NPP National Chairman disclosed that the party is engaging the aspirants behind the scenes on the issues.

“We are engaging them behind the scenes and everybody should put down their tools, weapons and just articulate your message to the delegates. They will understand you if it makes sense, and vote for you accordingly,” Mr. Ntim stated.

The campaign by close contenders in the upcoming Presidential primaries by the governing NPP has witnessed peddling of falsehood and casting of insinuations against each other.

According to political analysts, the development is not healthy for the party as attacks and fabricating damaging stories about themselves will not inure to the benefit of any of them.

They have therefore been advised to desist from such mode of campaign and tell delegates what they are capable of bringing on board for the betterment of the party.

