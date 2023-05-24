Drug traffickers are smart and sophisticated, Ghanaian youth need proper mentoring - Criminologist

Senior Criminologist at the University of Cambridge, Emmanuel Sowatey

A Senior Criminologist at the University of Cambridge, Emmanuel Sowatey has called for an extensive education on drug trafficking, proliferation of arms and other criminal activities as a guide for the youth in Ghana to live responsible lifestyles.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Sowatey, who was speaking in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show on drug trafficking, its challenges and impact on Ghana, drug traffickers have over the years increasingly become sophisticated and smart in their ways.



"Generally, it is difficult to arrest them because they are also sophisticated. They don't lack wisdom. They scrutinize the system before they adapt their plans, so they keep changing their plans . . . It depends on the context but you are right in saying they are very smart," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Therefore, in his view, the youth need to be mentored to avoid the enticement of drug traffickers.



"Civic Education is very important. The work of the NCCE is important but not only that, the media - social media - is a very powerful tool," he charged the appropriate authorities to take up the gauntlet in guiding the youth.

When asked about his take on the possibility of drug traffickers using galamsey operators to peddle their drugs, Mr. Sowatey responded it is possible.



"For instance, a person goes to buy a hard drug like cocaine. When the person moves from one country to other, he or she must mobilize people, get a route, network and sometimes will need fake ID. Sometimes, as it might be, the person will compromise some security personnel. When I say security, it's not only Police and intelligence but the person can also compromise judges and politicians...So, those things are interwoven...Sometimes, depending on the context, it is very difficult to separate them but it still can be done." he said.



He called for all hands on deck in the fight against drug and arms trafficking among other crime-related activities.



" . . we are dealing with security. We shouldn't always leave it to only the security agencies. We all have a role to play."