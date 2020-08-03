General News

Drunkards Association wants the double-track system introduced at drinking spots

A file photo of a man drinking

The Drunkards Association of Ghana wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to introduce a double tracks system at drinking spots all over the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 14th address to the nation on measures taken by the government to fight the Coronavirus pandemic announced the reopening of drinking spots and tourists sites in the country.



While places such as pubs and nightclubs remained closed, the president noted that open-air drinking spots can operate by observing the laid down Coronavirus protocols.



However, the National President of the Ghana Drunkards Association, Moses Drybon, has disclosed that the president must initiate a double tracks system at drinking spots as part of measures to avoid overcrowding.

“In an open place where people can rush in to drink… when you drink to some level we will allow you to go home so that we allow others to also come. We will give you a card if you’re in the gold batch you will come in the evening, if you are in the green batch you will come in the morning so that we will be able to observe the social distancing protocols,” Moses Drybon told JoyNews.



He also pleaded with the government to provide drunkards with free Personal Protective Equipment.



“We need free PPEs because if we are not protected, we’re likely to crash into people.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.