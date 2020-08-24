General News

Dual carriage road better than airport in Cape Coast – Lecturer

File photo of the Cape Coast - Accra road

Senior fellow at the Center for Social Policy Studies (UG) Dr George Domfeh has said constructing a dual carriage road from Kasoa to Cape Coast will serve a more useful purpose than building an airport in the Central Region capital.

He said on the Sunrise morning show hosted by Alfred Ocansey on 3FM that more people will benefit from the dual carriage road than the airport.



“The cost of building an airport in Cape Coast is higher than constructing a dual carriage from Kasoa to Cape Coast, which will serve a genuine purpose to the people.



“How many people are going to benefit when we talk about the air? Only few people might have the money to go to the airport to take a plane to their destination,” he said.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed during the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 manifesto over the weekend that the Akufo-Addo-led government will build an airport and a harbour in Cape Coast if they win the 2020 election.



But Dr Domfeh said promises in manifestos should be about its benefits to many people rather that it being implemented.



“Promises aren’t just about implementing; you have to implement the ones that will have an impact on the lives of many people because that is what is important.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.