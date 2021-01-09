Dual citizenship law is a bad law – ACEPA boss

Rasheed Draman, ACEPA boss

Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs, ACEPA has branded Ghana’s dual citizenship law, a bad one.

According to him, seeking economic contribution but rejecting political involvement of dual citizen holders “doesn’t serve the country well.”



“Reflecting on the late (Adamu Dramani) Sakande and this current MP for Assin North, I think this whole dual citizenship law is a bad law."



He was speaking on The Big Issue on Citi FM.



“On one hand, we want our compatriots abroad to contribute to the development of our country economically. And then in the same vein, we say politically we don’t want you. We don’t want your contribution. I think it doesn’t serve this country very well," he added.



The ACEPA boss subsequently called for a review of the law citing the fact that both NDC and NPP MPs had been adversely affected by that law.

“As we have seen, both parties have been caught in it, I think going forward; if really we are going to have some constitutional amendments and so on, this should be one of the laws that should be looked at very very carefully.”



The most recent case is of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, whose presence in parliament despite a court case challenging his status, triggered heated debate during the election of a speaker on January 7, 2020.



The Adamu Dramani Sakande saga



An Accra Fast Track High Court, in 2012, sentenced then Bawku Central MP Adamu Dramani Sakande to two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of false declaration of office, perjury, and deceit of a public officer.



His status as an MP was challenged on the basis of his dual citizenship leading to the conviction.

He was granted a presidential pardon on December 31, 2012, by the then President, John Dramani Mahama, based on medical grounds. He died in a London hospital last year from persistent heart problems.



Ghana’s dual citizenship law



Dual citizenship is where a person holds the citizenship of two countries. Not all countries allow their citizens to hold dual citizenship. Ghana’s laws allow that.



The main beneficiaries are persons who may want to relocate to Ghana for purpose of establishing a business. Dual citizens get to enjoy the benefits and privileges offered by both countries.



On the other hand, dual nationals under Ghana’s laws have some limitations, amongst others; that the holder does not qualify to hold certain public positions including Member of Parliament, Chief Justice, and Justices of the Supreme Court, Ambassador or High Commissioner.