Dubawa extends support and solidarity at UniMAC-GIJ’s MIL Club Inauguration

Maxine Danso speaking at the event

Maxine Danso, representing Dubawa, a West African independent verification and fact-checking project, in a heartening show of solidarity and support, graced the inauguration of the Media and Information Literacy Club at the University of Media Arts and Communication-Institute of Journalism formally known as (Ghana Institute Of Journalism) on October 20th, 2023.

Speaking to the enthusiastic audience at the North Dzorwulu campus auditorium, Maxine Danso shared a message of encouragement.



“It is an honor to be here at the launch of the media and information literacy club, and on behalf of Dubawa, I say a big congratulations to all of you for making this happen,” she began, acknowledging the diligent efforts of the club’s founders.



“As an organization that advocates the importance of media and information literacy, we find it very fulfilling to see some of the seeds we have sown into students of this institution bearing fruits – one of them being nurturing the thought of forming this club, and today here it is – we are launching it. Well done to you all.”



Maxine expressed her optimism regarding the club’s potential to initiate impactful campaigns and projects, transcending student boundaries to reach adults and grassroots communities. She highlighted the critical role of media and information literacy in combating the spread of false information.





“Harness all the skills you have gleaned over the years of being in this institution and let people understand the importance of what you know. You will do well.”



The message of solidarity extended to UniMAC-IJ’s Media and Information Literacy Club was complemented by greetings from the entire Dubawa team and their team lead, Caroline Anipah, who couldn’t be present but assured the club of Dubawa’s unwavering support whenever needed. Maxine concluded her speech with well wishes, urging the club members to reach out for assistance when necessary, and an uplifting declaration: “Long live this MIL club!”