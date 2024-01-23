Due to corruption, everything in Ghana is being dictated by the IMF - Juilus Malema

Leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), Juilus Malema

The President of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), Juilus Malema, has warned that Ghana's democracy is under threat because of corruption.

According to him, because of the prevalence of corruption in the current government, the country has become a puppet in the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, such that they dictate almost everything in the country.



Speaking at the Arise Ghana Day of Dialogue on Tuesday, 23, 2024, he noted that Ghana, which is known for its peaceful and successful democratic transitions, has been compromised by corrupt leaders who have failed to pay their international debts.



Juilus Malema said that, as a result, Ghana has lost its self-determination and sovereignty.



“We also know that this country is the one that leads with successful succession which is peaceful and of course experiences a bit of difficulty at some point but since then, Ghana has become the most celebrated democracy. But the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption.



“A corruption that makes sure that Ghana is not able to pay its international debts. As a result today, Ghana is unable to be self determined. This is because everything is detected in Ghana by the IMF and the World Bank and it is because the current leadership failed to honour their obligation,” he said.



The EFF leader also noted that corruption was a menace to any democracy and that it eroded the moral fabric of the society.

Juilus Malema stressed that no one should condone or defend corruption, regardless of their political affiliation.



“Corruption is a threat to a wonderful democracy anywhere. This is because it is eating on the moral fibre of democratic dispensation. We must never ever celebrate anyone who is corrupt or seek to defend corrupt individuals irrespective of their political affiliation,” he added.







