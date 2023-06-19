Duffour commiserates with family of a deceased comrade in Dansame accident

A member of the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

A member of the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has sent condolences and words of encouragement to the families of the victims of the Dansame car crash.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, a car conveying a support team of the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama was involved in an accident after an engagement in Dansame in the Assin North constituency.



Dr. Duffuor in a press statement expressed his grief and sorrow when he received the news of the death of one of the victims in the accident.



The politician describes the loss as a very great and big one.



"Over the weekend, I received with sorrow the news of the demise of one of our comrades who was involved in a fatal car accident in Dansame on Saturday, June 17, in the course of campaign activities ahead of the upcoming by-election in the Assin North Constituency.



"I express my deepest condolences to the family and Dansame community.

"This is a big loss to us all as a political party and Ghana at large. We share in your mourning and grief.



"I wish the surviving victims a speedy recovery. Let us all keep safe and comfort the families of those involved in this unfortunate incident," his press statement reads.







ABJ/GA