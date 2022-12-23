Duffuor asks NDC to close ranks after national executives election

Former Finance Minister and Flagbearer aspirant of the NDC, Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister and Flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor has called on the party to close its ranks after a successful conclusion of its national executives elections.

In a post from his certified social media handles, Dr. Duffuor advised that the election was a family contest and that the real work towards the 2024 elections must begin.



“Congratulations to all newly elected national executives from our National Delegates Congress on Saturday. This was merely an internal contest - the main battle lies ahead. It is time to come together and work towards our common goal of victory in 2024!”



The call has since been retweeted several times on Twitter and garnered thousands positive responses on Facebook.Many of the responders who are NDC members have also been promising their support for Dr. Duffuor’s bid to lead the party in 2024.



The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana recently declared his intention to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC when nominations open.



“Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations. I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so.”

This was on the 3rd of November, 2022.The announcement has since received endorsement from millions of NDC supporters and thousands of party members. By this announcement, it means Dr. Duffuor will very likely contest former President John Mahama for the 2024 presidential ticket.



Many feel Mahama is a political spent force while Duffuor would inject new energy into the leadership of the NDC.



Again, many level-headed NDC members see John Mahama as gamble if the NDC makes him flagbearer again because of the former President’s baggages from his previous presidency which led to the NDC losing the 2016 and 2020 elections.With Duffuor’s background as an Ashanti and an astute economist, many see him as the ideal candidate to sell to Ghanaians at a time that the economy is in mess.



Also, his tribal background is seen as opportune for the NDC to make serious inroads into the Ashanti region where Duffuor comes from.