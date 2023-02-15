Duffuor is an accomplished man - Moshake

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, the former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has become like the John the Baptist of the party, has praised former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, for accomplishments in life thus far.

In a write-up on happenings in the party, the man who is popularly called Moshake described Dr. Duffuor as “an accomplished man with many awards to show for it.”



“All that one has to do is read about this fine gentleman and find out that not even the very best president of the Fourth Republic, Prof. Atta Mills, had so many accomplishments before running for office,” Moshake wrote.



He points out that, “ in January 2015: Viasat 1 named Dr Duffuor ‘Man of the Year 2014’ in Ghana, for his continuous success in business.



“In December 2014 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award by Corporate Initiative Ghana, organizers of Ghana Banking Awards then, in September 2001; Dr. Duffuor was named African Finance Minister of the Year by Africa investor during the Africa investor Investment Climate Summit held in association with the World Bank Group during the World Bank-IMF annual meetings.”



Moshake continues that, “in July 2011 Dr. Duffuor was adjudged Africa’s Finance Minister of the Year by The Banker, an international financial affairs publication owned by The Financial Times Ltd; in July 2010, he was awarded the International Distinguished Merit Award by the West African Insurance Institute, in recognition for his outstanding contribution to the development of Insurance in Africa and specifically for his unreserved support for the promotion of insurance education in the region and especially to the West African Insurance Institute.”



He adds that in September 2002 The Ashanti Regional chapter of the Rural Banker’s Association’s appreciated and honoured Dr. Duffuor for being founder and first President of the Association who also made very significant contribution to the development of a vibrant rural banking industry in the Ashanti Region.

Again, in February 2002, the Rural Bankers’ Association of Ghana honoured Dr. Duffuor for his immense contribution to the development of the Rural Banking sector in the country.



“In May 2002, Dr. Duffuor was honoured by the GCB Bank in recognition of his twenty-six years of loyal and dedicated service to the Bank as well as the honour done to the Bank in his appointment to the high office of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



“In September 1999: Governor Duffuor was commended for being one of the best four Central Bank Governors in the World by Euromoney Publications at the IMF/World Bank meeting held in Washington; In 1998, Dr. Duffuor was voted the “Personality of the Year” by the Independent Newspaper in Ghana and in this same year, he was again voted “Marketing Man of the Year” by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG)”



According to Moshake, “For his loyal and meritorious service to the banking industry in Ghana, the Institute of Bankers – Ghana, conferred an Honorary Fellowship on Dr. Duffuor in November, 1997.”



He dared any other person wishing to run for the 2024 flagbearership of the NDC, especially former president John Mahama, to, “show anything close to similar credentials. In fact, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s pedigree is far higher than that of the dead goat”. Moshake concluded.