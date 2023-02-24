Duffuor is the best person for NDC and Ghana needs him more than ever - Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

One of the lead witnesses in former President John Mahama's 2020 election petition, Mr. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in particular, and Ghana, in general, need former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor as leader.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana picked nomination forms on Thursday, 23 February 2023, to against former President Mahama in the NDC's flag bearer race.



Despite having been a key witness in Mr. Mahama's election petition, Mr. Mettle-Nunoo believes the NDC is better off with the 80-year-old Dr. Duffuor this time round.



In his view, "the current challenges of governance in the country border on leadership and also on the aspirations of Ghanaians and protecting the vulnerable and I seriously believe that Dr. Kwabena Duffour is the best person to achieve that," he told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview.



The former deputy minister of health said Dr. Duffuor's "track record as Governor of the Bank of Ghana and other positions he had occupied made Rawlings trust him to make him his Finance Minister."



"As Minister of Finance, Mills also recognized him and due to his intellect, the Mills government never borrowed from any external source," Mettle-Nunoo added.

He argued: "This is a man of integrity, and he is the man that the grassroots of the NDC and Ghana need now.



"He makes economic sense, and he makes macroeconomics sense," Mr. Mettle-Nunoo emphasised.



"The best person who can take us out of this economic quagmire is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor," he insisted.



"The grassroots know his calibre and know his capabilities and once he gets the nod, he will change the economic fortunes of the country," Mr. Mettle-Nunoo said.