Duffuor promises decent livelihood for NDC workers, cadres

Aspiring presidential candidate of the NDC Dr. Kwabena Duffuor with some NDC stalwarts

Aspiring presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has promised party executives under his leadership he will ensure all party workers are well paid and also institute a pension scheme for the cadres and aged members of the party.

Interacting with branch and constituency executives on the second day of his campaign in the Volta region, Dr. Duffuor said “We will build party offices for each region and all constituencies across the country and pay the workers and executives.



“The cadres who formed the party for us we have to honour them. What most of them are going through now is not fair. We should be able to put in place a pension scheme for the aged and cadres so that they can pay their medical bills and have a decent livelihood,” Dr. Duffuor said.

He further said these initiatives will make the party stronger and attractive not only to the children and grandchildren of these individuals but the majority of Ghanaians. Making the NDC stronger and more attractive.



The former Governor and Finance Minister is on a three-day campaign tour of the Volta region. He has already visited Central Tongu, North Tongu, South Tongu, Akatsi South and Anlo constituencies.