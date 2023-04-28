1
Menu
News

Duffuor to address NDC members at Kumawu on April 28

Gomoas East Welcomes Dr Kwabena Duffuor Dr Kwabena Duffuor wants to be flagbearer of NDC

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The aspiring flagbearer for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is expected to address members of the party at Kumawu in the Ashanti region today, April 28, 2023.

A letter signed by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC invited Dr. Duffuor to address the gathering during the acclamation of the party’s candidate, Kwasi Amakwaa for the 23rd May 2023 by-election.

“Following the demise of the MP for Kumawu, the Electoral Commission has set 23rd May 2023, for a by-elections to be conducted in the constituency.

“The Party has consequently set Friday, 28th April 2023 for the acclamation of the Party’s Candidate, Kwasi Amakwaa,” the regional secretary indicated.

He continued: “You are respectfully invited to attend the program as a special guest. You shall also be expected to address the gathering during the event. We shall be honored to have you in attendance.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs