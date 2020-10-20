Dumelo's hard-works earns him bounty praises from Alhaji Sead Sinare

NDC National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sead Sinare

Source: Japhet 1 TV

The National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Sead Sinare, on Sunday, showered bounty praises on the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawoso West Wuogon, Mr John Dumelo explaining that this is because of his good works and the impact on his Constituents.

According to the recently outdoored Zongo President, Alhaji Saed Sinare, the commendation and praises he and other National Executives of the Party continue to heap on the young and Energetic Dumelo since he began his works towards giving facelifts to his Constituency, is because they have come to appreciate him more after having the chance to compare his works as just a Parliamentary Candidate with that of the current government Member of parliament.



He made these remarks when he addressed millions of people yesterday at a Dumelo's campaign launch at Ayawoso West Wuogon.



"For us when you do good, we will say it and when you do bad, we will say it too. It is because of the good things he did that we are praising him today and I want to assure you that, your Vote for John Dumelo and John Dramani Mahama is a Vote for prosperity, Jobs, Development and Security", he explained.



Sinare uses the opportunity to explain further the details of the people's Manifesto and charged the crowd to police the ballot boxes across the Constituency for the Victory of the Parliamentary Candidate and that of the presidential candidate.

Mr Dumelo's campaign launched that took place at La-Bawaleshie Presby park on 18th October 2020, received scores of party supporters from the opposition National Democratic Congress according to reports shakes The former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and he was so confident of his party winning the 2020 General polls on 7th December.



He charged the crowd to be active and proactive and Police the ballot boxes and Collation Centers across the Constituency.



The event was attended by several crowed pulling National, Regional and Constituency executives of the party as well as other prominent NDC figures who took turns to electrify the crowd with their speeches amidst chants of party songs and slogans.

