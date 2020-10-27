Dumelo starts distribution of laptops to University students

A beneficiary sharing how important the laptop is to her education

In the campaign season, politicians try their best to live up to their promises.

John Dumelo, who is the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has already started delivering on one of his campaign promises with hopes that he will be elected into office.



One key promise is to give university students in his constituency laptops to help them participate in online lectures, a teaching and learning feature that has become a necessity due to COVID-19.



He promises to give over more than 4,000 laptops to students.



The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is home to the University of Ghana, however, the distribution of the laptop is not limited to Legon students.

It is for every university student who lives in the constituency.



“Our commitment to give out over 4000 laptops to Tertiary students in Ayawaso West started weeks back. I pledge my support to improve education and easy learning amongst the youth for a greater Ghana,” he said in an Instagram post.



The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is one of the hotly contested constituencies in the country as he goes against the NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



