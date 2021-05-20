Dumsor: Accra returns to darkness as ECG releases 16-day blackout timetable

Some parts of Accra will experience a 16-day intermittent power cuts

• ECG has released a new timetable for a 16-day blackout

• The company explained power cuts is to allow for reconstruction works on GRIDCO's transmission lines along the Winneba-Mallam strecth



• The power cuts will affect some three specific groups in Accra from May 27 to June 11, 2021



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has yet again released a timetable for intermittent power outages expected to occur in parts of Accra.



ECG in a notice served on Thursday, May 20, explained that the outages which will take place from May 27 to June 11 2021 is to allow for reconstruction works on a section of GRIDCo’s transmission lines along the Winneba to Mallam stretch.



Owing to this, the power distribution company said the power outages will take place in some three specific groups of communities within Greater Accra and will begin from 6:00 pm and end at 12:00 midnight.



“The Kasoa Bulk Supply Point which is nearing completion and sponsored by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), will require a re-construction of a section of GRIDCo’s 161KV Winneba to Mallam transmission lines and tie-in-works. This exercise will lead to a shortfall in the transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours,” the Electricity Company of Ghana said in a statement.

The ECG however said the intermittent power outages will be experienced each day by one group until the reconstruction exercise is complete.



Some areas that will be affected include Dansoman, Teshie, Westland, North Kaneshie among others.



See the list below:







