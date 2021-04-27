Dumsor: Be patient; we’re fixing power issues – Napo begs Ghanaians

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Mathew Opoku-Prempeh has urged Ghanaians to bear with the government as it makes steady progress in resolving the current challenges bedeviling the power sector.

“We will just continue to ask for patience and forbearance for the people working here”, Dr Opoku Prempeh told journalists on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 when he toured the 60-per cent complete 436-megawatt Bulk Supply Point at Kasoa, Central Region, which is to improve power supply for over 300,000 residents in the enclave.



“We ask for cooperation, understanding, education, and information through your various portals to educate Ghanaians”, he appealed, noting that all the necessary funding is being provided to fix the power challenges.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh expressed satisfaction with the progress of work done so far on the project started in 2019 and billed for completion in August this year.



Meanwhile, The technical controller at the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Mr William Amuna, has announced that residents living in Kasoa and its environs will experience 15 days of load-shedding and power outages.



The temporary load-shedding exercise, which is scheduled to take place from 27 May 2021, forms part of planned activities to allow technicians to integrate a new power substation into the national grid.



Mr Amuna noted that work on the new power substation is expected to take 12 days.

However, some three more days were added to monitor and fix any hitches that may arise.



He was part of the minister’s site tour together with officials from GRIDCo, ECG and Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).



The Kasoa BSP is a 435 MW capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation, the second largest of its kind in the country.



It is being constructed to address low voltage and frequent power outage challenges caused by increasing domestic and industrial demand in Kasoa and its environs, including Senya Bereku, Bawjiase and Nyanyanu.



When completed, the US$50 million BSP project, which is being funded by MiDA under the Ghana Power Compact programme is expected to benefit 241, 508 ECG customers by vastly improving GRIDCo’s power transmission systems.