Dumsor: ECG releases timetable

Timetable for power cut starts from May 10 - 17, 2021

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a time table for power cuts in parts of the capital city beginning Monday, May 10, 2021.

This follows an ongoing system improvement works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



ECG in a statement indicated that, the project will require a complete shutdown of the 330kv transmission line thereby affecting power supply and reliability to the Mallam Bulk Supply Point.



"As part of projects to improve power supply reliability and system voltages, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana will undertake interruptions in power supply to facilitate the



work of contractors at various stages and times.

"In this regard, the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) which is near completion and sponsored by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) will require a tie into GRIDCo's 330kv transmission line," part of the statement read.



Power is, however, expected to stabilize on May 17 2021.



Find below the dumsor timetable:



