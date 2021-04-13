Dumsor: I always cry for people living in Kumasi - Prophet Oduro

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, the head pastor and founder of the Alabaster International Ministry

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, the head pastor and founder of the Alabaster International Ministry has revealed how worried he is for residents living in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

Preaching at the main auditorium of his church on Sunday, April 11, 2021, the controversial prophet indicated that Ghana is now in a state of dismay with no hope coming from anyone.



He says the power crisis that is currently engulfing parts of the country is greatly affecting the people living in Kumasi.



He says businesses in the Ashanti Region are currently suffering due to the unstable power supply popularly known as "Dumsor."



According to him, a lot of individuals are trying their best to make a living but the system is choked with several challenges.



Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro adds that it is not prudent for anyone to attribute the current power situation to a lack of finance.

“People complete school in Ghana and remain unemployed, I’m not surprised seeing this. Go to the port and see what is happening. Now the lights go off in Ghana and all they tell us is because there is no money.



"Go to Kumasi and see, I’m always worried about the people living there. They are suffering more from this electricity on and off. They can decide to switch it off for three days and put it on at the time they want,” he noted.



According to Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, elsewhere in the world, residents are informed several days to prepare when the light is about to go off.



“In other parts of the world, authorities inform people for many days before the electricity goes off. They will announce that the light will go off in ten minutes and they will switch it off for only five minutes.



"But Ghana is different. But I will blame us because most of us don’t pay tax. The free things we give people cannot develop a nation,” he further noted.