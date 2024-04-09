Dumsor: Please bear with us – Government spokesperson begs Ghanaians

File photo

A spokesperson of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, Kofi Tonto, has admonished Ghanaians to exercise patience as the government works to resolve the ongoing intermittent power supply, popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

According to him, the government is working tirelessly to ensure a return to the stable supply of power the country has recorded for the 7 years of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Kofi Tonto, who made these remarks in an interview on Adom FM, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, added that even though the situation is negatively impacting the lives of Ghanaian households and businesses, they should bear with it.



“What is very worrying is that you go to work, close and go home and there is no light. If you look at the buildings, we have nowadays they are very nice but they have poor ventilation. And so, when there is light out in the evening, it’s as if water has been poured on you.



“This is something that is worrying and annoying… so we plead with the people of Ghana that this is not something we wish would be happening. The government also does not want this to be happening such that persons who use electricity for their work would go through such troubles,” he said in Twi.



The government spokesperson added, “So, the first thing is that we are pleading with Ghanaians and also assuring them that the government is doing everything possible for the situation to be resolved.”

