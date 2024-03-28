‘Dumsor’: Power was restored within two hours, no lives were lost – Tema General Hospital

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Tema General Hospital has refuted reports that lives were lost due to the power outages that hit the facility on Tuesday.

This comes on the back of a video circulating on social media believed to have been the situation at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Tema General Hospital under power outages.



However, in a statement signed by the Medical Director at Tema General Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony explained that the facility indeed experienced power outages that lasted for close to two hours.



“The incident happened on Tuesday, 26th March 2024 when the power from the national grid was interrupted and the facility was relying on its power plant.



“The dedicated generator set to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) tripped off for a short period and the hospital’s electricians worked to restore power to the Unit until the national grid was restored.

“It is worth noting that no lives were lost as a result of this power outage,” the Medical Director added.



Attached below is the full statement.



