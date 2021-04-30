Dumsor: Recommendations by Minority very necessary - NDC communicator

NDC Communications Team Member, Mr. Peter Akwesi Mensah

A Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Akwesi Mensah says the recommendations made by the minority was very necessary because it seeks to expose the hidden truths concerning the ongoing power outages.

He also said the NPP-Government has failed to tell Ghanaians the truth about the actual issues causing the dumsor, therefore the need for the Minority to point them and as well inform government on steps to address them moving forward.



He made the comments in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie.



The Minority Caucus in Parliament made ten-point recommendations for immediate consideration by the government to help address the power supply challenge (dumsor) facing the country.



They made the suggestions at a press conference addressed John Jinapor MP for Yapei/Kusawgu and Minority Ranking Member on Mines and Energy.



Among the recommendations, the Minority Caucus said the Ministry of Finance must take steps to utilize the US$ 1 billion sovereign bond borrowed in 2020 by the government to address the financial challenge of the Energy Sector.



It also said immediate steps should be taken by the government to address ECG’s technical and commercial losses currently estimated by ECG worker unions at 34 %.

The Minority further urged the government to allow Independent Power Producers ( IPP ) to take responsibility for their fuel supply requirements.



“The problem we have seen in the Akufo-Addo’s government is hypocrisy and dishonest. We, the citizens have sympathy for the government when it is honest with us and so at some point when the government is being dishonest, we have to say it.” Mr Mensah said.



He also noted that when the NPP-government gave excuse that the problem was technical, the minority objected the excuse, pointing that it was more than just the ongoing projects.



“When the problem started, they said it was a technical issue and that they were fixing wires, but we said no, it was about money. It was capacity, transmission, distribution and finance,” he said.



He said the NPP-Government has mis-managed the fund and therefore unable to fund the sector.