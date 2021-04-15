‘Dumsor’: Reduce the explanation and get the damn thing on – Sefa Kayi

Veteran Broadcast journalist and host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Kwame Sefa Kayi has charged the government to channel the energy and resources it is using to fix the current power challenges into finding a lasting solution to the problem.

Sefa Kayi on his show observed that government officials appear to be more interested in explaining the issue than solving it.



During a panel discussion on the show, Sam Pyne, an executive of the Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic made references to the infamous phenomenon witnessed under the Mahama administration.



An unhappy Sefa Kayi interjected with an explanation that while the politicians revel in blame games, the normal Ghanaian is scared of another traumatic ‘Dumsor’ experience.



“The reason we the clients and customers are apprehensive is because we’ve seen it before and we know what we went through and how it started. This is how it started. We explained and had discussions and by the time we realize we it had been four years. So, can we have just little of the explanations and just get the damn thing on, that’s all. You are politicians so you always want to do comparative analysis," he said.



Some parts of the country have for the past few been experiencing power outages with GRIDCO and the Minister of Energy offering various explanations.



Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy in a press conference last week said that the challenges cannot be classified as ‘dumsor’.

“We are working feverishly to resolve the challenges which have arisen as a result of technical difficulties with our transmission lines and it is our hope that the issue will be resolved by the end of the year,” he assured.



But John Jinapor, a former Deputy Minister of Energy is of the view that the electricity challenges have returned.



“It should be noted that since the beginning of the year, GRIDCo alone has given six different reasons for the major national outages aside the intermittent localised blackouts.”



“What is even more disturbing is despite confirmation from GRIDCo that the country will continue to experience these power outages into the foreseeable future for which reason they promised to publish a load management schedule, the schedule has been put on hold due to political pressure from the executive,” he added.



