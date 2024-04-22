‘Dumsor’: Stop the deceit and be truthful to Ghanaians – Omane Boamah to Akufo-Addo

Dumsor refers to scheduled power outages

The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, says the Akufo-Addo-Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia administration must be truthful to Ghanaians over the prevailing power crisis also known as dumsor.

This follows the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) saying that the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) attribution of power outages during peak hours to transformer faults is inaccurate.



The Commission in March requested directed the ECG to furnish with it data relating to all transformers and power outages that had occurred in the country.



But PURC after analyzing the data submitted by ECG says it has established that only 3 out of the 647 outage incidents that occurred between 7 pm and 11 pm from January up until March 18, 2024, were related to transformers overload.



Commenting on the development in a Facebook post on Sunday, the former Minister for Communication questioned why former President John Mahama before leaving office had provided enough power yet Ghanaians would have to sleep in the dark.

“Your deceitful and incompetent Akufo-Addo Bawumia government cannot even be truthful about Dumsor! PURC says transformers are not the cause of the dumsor Ghanaians are confronted with.



“What justification can your NPP government offer Ghanaians for plunging Ghana into Dumsor when John Dramani Mahama provided enough power generation plants including the Ameri thermal plant which you have recently re-located to Kumasi and re-named?” Dr. Boamah quizzed.



He continued: “And if I may add should Ghanaians not be ‘whipping and slapping’ your government for lying about paying for excess power and blaming Mahama for it???



“Where is the excess power? Excess power indeed! Or this Dumsor is power diabetes: where sugar/power is abundant but homes and businesses are lacking power? Liars!!!!”