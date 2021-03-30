Dumsor is back, admit it - NDC's Eric Sosu to Akufo-Addo

FIle photo of power outage

A communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu has slammed the Nana Addo led administration describing it as bad managers of the energy sector.

He said former President John Dramani Mahama led administration solved dumsor, but the current administration has mismanaged the sector and brought back dumsor.



Mr. Sosu said the government keeps telling lies to Ghanaians that they are embarking on maintenance works of some machines.



He asked the government to bodily tell Ghanaians that dumsor was back so Ghanaians would know how to prepare for it.



He said Mr. Mahama was dragged in the mud when similar things occurred but under Nana Addo, they want to be hypocrites and deny the obvious.



He said Ghanaians voted for the NPP because they claimed to be better managers but from what is going on, the situation is terrible and we should demand the truth from the NPP.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says it was discussing with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for them to provide a load shedding timetable following major maintenance works expected in the power sector from April to July 2021.



Public Relations Officer for the company, Mr Ebenezer Amankwah in a radio interview with Radio Ghana on Monday night [March 29, 2021] disclosed that some parts of Ghana will soon experience intermittent power outages.



This he explained is to allow engineers and contractors to work on some substation plants across the country.



But Mr. Sosu says this explanation cannot hold because the real challenge has been hidden by the government.



He stressed the need for the government to be candid and stop peddling lies.