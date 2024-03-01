'Dumsor' is not back – ECG

Electricity Company of Ghana logo

In recent times, many Ghanaians have been calling on the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company Limited to release a load-shedding plan.

President Akufo-Addo, in his recent State of the Nation Address, boasted of keeping lights on for the past seven years.



A few hours later, some parts of Accra were plunged into darkness.



The Electricity Company of Ghana remains firm that dumsor is not back.



Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu and Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy committee, John Jinapor, has tasked handlers of the power sector to immediately release a load-shedding timetable for Ghanaians to prepare ahead.



Also, the minority has attributed the recent power outages to a lack of fuel and the ineffectiveness of some thermal plants.



According to the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, the country has made headway in handling the power crisis.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr Mahama said, "An outage is an outage. What we call dumsor is a disturbance on the line. So dumsor is not back."



The company has attributed the erratic power supply to maintenance issues.



"We are having major maintenance issues; the issue we are having now has nothing to do with fuel. You are relying on a power plant that is to give you about 360 megawatts, then around 4 pm, the gas emergency safety valve has a problem. What do you do? It is a machine," Mr Mahama said.



"If we talk, we won't send positive signs into the public domain. But we need to actually know that this is our situation. If we are doing it in our private sector, would we speculate? he added.



Meanwhile, Collins Adomako Mensah, deputy Energy Minister-designate, has assured Ghanaians that the power outage will be fixed in two weeks.