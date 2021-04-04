Dumsor trends on Twitter after midnight electricity disruption

Dumsor trended on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday, April 4

Dumsor trended on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday, April 4; when parts of the country experienced low currents and in other places total blackouts.

Many Twitter users called out the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG; whiles others blamed government for refusing to admit that dumsor – power rationing – was back.



The Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCo, through its Director of Systems Operations, Mark Baah, at an April 1 press conference admitted that since the beginning of the year, there has been some power interruptions in their network.



He added that this was primarily due to the fact that the transmission system in particular has some "weaknesses, which we are trying to address but have not finished yet."



"So we have had intermittent outages, sometimes transmission lines tripping off from the south western part of the country, affecting the entire system particularly Kumasi and this culminated in the entire system collapse on March 7, 2021."

Dumsor is a terminology used to describe the incidence of power rationing which was experienced years ago. It is a combination of two Twi words – “dum” meaning to extinguish and “sor” to light.



Below are some of the reactions:





spintex situation is sad. no water, no light.#dumsor — Question Everything (@elikem_1) April 4, 2021

In my area suame maakro for the past 2 weeks we get light off at 7pm and switch it on at 4am in the midnight ????#Dumsor — pedro (@pedro96607126) April 4, 2021

So like joke like joke its past 1am and the light didn't come. I'm so disappointed in the government spoke for #Dumsor — Papi (@_redpapi) April 4, 2021

#Ghana, a country with over 6.1m Masters Degree holders yet cannot enjoy light in its capital [Accra] alone when we are told that the country has excess power in stock. 21st century #Dumsor which starts with 42 minutes of low voltage is a shame. — El-Amisty Nobo (@ElAmistyNobo) April 4, 2021

President Nana Addo, please bring Amewu back. #Dumsor everywhere! I can't open my windows too cuz Kasoa isn't safe. Oh mother Ghana! Accra in tears. pic.twitter.com/fKQeXa58Ct — ???????????????????? (@analimbeychris) April 4, 2021

I thought #Dumsor is a thing of the past. #Politrickster — Shatta Wale The Game Changer (@epignosisarts) April 4, 2021

The whole of nima and newtown the only place you can find light is the presidents house #Dumsor — @quame-kay83 (@GDzogbenu) April 4, 2021

I cant sleep in this heat #Dumsor — obaa (@TheOtherLady2) April 4, 2021

Hmmmm this #Dumsor thing is becoming real ooo ECG. ???? — mzzadwoafixit ???????????????????? (@AdwoaFixit) April 4, 2021

Oh ECG... so how do you expect Jesus to find his way home after the resurrection ? #Dumsor #Ghana smh — Adjoa November???? (@AdzoVivi) April 4, 2021