Dumsor trends on Twitter after midnight electricity disruption

Sun, 4 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dumsor trended on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday, April 4; when parts of the country experienced low currents and in other places total blackouts.

Many Twitter users called out the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG; whiles others blamed government for refusing to admit that dumsor – power rationing – was back.

The Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCo, through its Director of Systems Operations, Mark Baah, at an April 1 press conference admitted that since the beginning of the year, there has been some power interruptions in their network.

He added that this was primarily due to the fact that the transmission system in particular has some "weaknesses, which we are trying to address but have not finished yet."

"So we have had intermittent outages, sometimes transmission lines tripping off from the south western part of the country, affecting the entire system particularly Kumasi and this culminated in the entire system collapse on March 7, 2021."

Dumsor is a terminology used to describe the incidence of power rationing which was experienced years ago. It is a combination of two Twi words – “dum” meaning to extinguish and “sor” to light.

