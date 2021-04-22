'Dumsor' won't be long - ECG PRO appeals to Ghanaians over load shedding exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says a planned load shedding exercise is expected to take place from May 10 to 17, 2021 within some areas in the Greater Accra Region.

The eight-day exercise has become necessary due to ongoing works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



The project, when completed, is expected to serve 350,000 households.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, the Public Relations Officer for the Electricity Company of Ghana, Mr. William Boateng has appealed to Ghanaians to bear with as the load shedding won't be long.



According to him, the exercise when completed will ensure a stable power supply in the affected areas for consumers.



"We are not deliberately undertaking this exercise because there's not enough power supply but rather we will want to increase the current power supply in the country and also ensure that there's enough power supply for consumers".

The Electricity Company of Ghana has grouped some areas into four. It has been scheduled in such a way that no single customer will see the outage throughout for eight days. They will see probably 12 hours outage in the daytime; the next three days they will experience the outage in the nighttime.



Ghanaians have, in the past few months, been experiencing intermittent power outages, sparking fears that the country may be returning to the days of unstable power supply, popularly known as ‘dumsor.’



Watch Video Below:



