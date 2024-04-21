DumsorMustStop trends as Ghanaians bare teeth at ECG, government

Dumsor refers to scheduled power outages

Social media users lambasted the government for the better part of Saturday (April 20, 2024) lamenting the increasingly erratic power supply situation in most parts of the country.

On Twitter (now X), a good number of protesting Ghanaians shared their experiences with the outages as they rallied around the call for a protest akin to what happened during the John Dramani Mahama administration.



X users shared frustrations with the failure of the power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a timetable blaming that for the haphazard nature of the current outages.



Others shared how their children suffer due to sleep discomforts, while for some it is how their businesses and remote work gigs are suffering.



The government was serially been blasted in the posts and accused of failing to properly manage the power sector causing Ghana to slide into "dumsor" - rolling power outages - again.

ECG has in the past few months come under sustained pressure to publish a load-shedding timetable.



They have refused to do so stating that outages being experienced were as a result of overloaded transformers.



That claim has been dismissed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) which insisted that ECG's outages amounted to a load-shedding programme that they failed to duly inform the public about.



PURC subsequently slapped a fine on board members of ECG. The power distributor has rejected the fine and hinted at going to court over the fine.

Read some of the sentiments below:





This was us two nights ago in this dumsor. I made a cold compress to cool her down in the intolerable heat. 1am to 2am before I slept in the couch by the open window. I almost wept with exhaustion. ????

Isn't there any protest coming up? pic.twitter.com/kKmWlOB4Yk — Naa (@OyooQuartey) April 20, 2024

Any #DumsorMustStop demo in the works? Because I will proudly join that.



Or you people say unless I organize it myself? — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 20, 2024

ECG, my lights have been off since morning. It's past 6pm, and they are still not back. Are you waiting for the 2nd coming of Christ before you bring back my lights? Hoh!!!???? — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) April 20, 2024

Which areas don’t have light? #dumsortimetablenow — Farmer John (@johndumelo) April 20, 2024

Chale wtf? ECG ?????????? — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) April 20, 2024

Heartbreaking to see dumsor back with this kind of vengeance. For those of us with little kids, it's a chastening experience that should not be suffered.



What's your experience been like? — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 20, 2024

My wife sent me pictures of my 7month old daughter. Heat rushes everywhere. She has to stay up all night and fan her because my daughter sweats a lot, even normal days. And she will have to go to work the next day. Why won't this government respect citizens and release a schedule https://t.co/tLwCxKYIgy — KojoWills (@wills_kojo) April 20, 2024

I can hear people's children crying from nearby homes. Mine are sweating but not crying yet. They're sweating ???? because the power is off again, and the government officials we pay to fix it can't be bothered! Sad State. #Dumsor is here, but they don't care — Cowboy Journalist (@UmaruSanda) April 20, 2024

#DumsorMustStop

Are we comparing failures or seeking to improve Ghana. If for anything JDM solved Dumsor as Osei Kyei Baffour NPP agreed to. How much power has NPP generated so far. — Desboa???? (@Desboa_) April 21, 2024