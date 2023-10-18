Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba received audit process report - Secretariat

Member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral Project has refuted the claims by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba that they were not provided with information regarding the audit process.

According to the secretariat, these claims by the clergymen are false.



“The claim that they have received no information, whatsoever, on the audit process is therefore false,” parts of a statement from the secretariat said.



The Secretariat went on to explain the steps taken by the board to ensure that all members, including Archbishop Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, were informed about the audit process.



“Although Archbishop Duncan Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba were not present at both the June 2023 and September 2023 meetings, they and all the Board members who were not physically present at the meeting were sent copies of all the documents for the Board meeting, including the Executive Director’s report,” the statement added.



Background

In a joint statement to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on October 17, 2023, the two clergymen, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba, submitted their resignations as members of the National Cathedral's Board of Trustees.



In their resignation letter addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they pointed to growing concerns regarding transparency and accountability within the National Cathedral project and what they describe as the delay in the release of their request for a financial audit of the initiative.



“Specifically, our Resolution stated, in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of The National Cathedral shall appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to The National Cathedral. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of the activities of the Board of Trustees.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news, to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit. We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” the statement by the two clergy stated.



