Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba resign from National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams (L), Reverend Eastwood Anaba (R)

The presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Eastwood Anaba, have resigned as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we have awaited news, to no avail, regarding the findings of the audit. We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” the statement said.



They went on to clarify that their decision should not be interpreted as a challenge to the vision or intent of the National Cathedral.



Instead, they view it as a means to advance the project on a foundation of integrity, efficiency, and quality, while also preserving and enhancing public trust and support.



“We honourably assure you, as we assured the Board of Trustees in January 2023, with the submission of our resignation, that our action in no way impugns the vision or intent of the National Cathedral, but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while gaming and maintaining public trust and support, We truly owe this to God and to country,” the statement added.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.











WN/AW



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





You can also watch this GhanaWeb Special on Deadly Trotros:



