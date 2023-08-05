Duncan-Williams details conversations with Dag Heward Mills that led to 'closure' of Action Chapel branch in Geneva

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International has divulged the reasons behind the closure of the church’s branch in Geneva, Switzerland.

Archbishop Bishop Duncan Williams in a church sermon last month detailed that he ordered the removal of the name of his church on the Geneva branch following persistent reports to him about the conduct of the lead pastor of that church.



According to him, he took steps to have the pastor stop attacking the Lighthouse church in Geneva but the pastor failed to heed to his counsel.



He disclosed that he was forced to remove the name of the church after long-time friend and mentee, Bishop Dag Heward Mills complained about the conduct of the pastor and how it could possibly affect their relationship.



“Bishop Dag came to me and said Papa your pastor in Geneve is creating problems for me and Lighthouse in Geneva. There is always strife and fighting. So I called him and said that Bishop Dag and I we go back many years. He used to play my organ for me at Action when he was in Achimota. I thought he heard me but he didn’t listen," he said while preaching in church.

He added that, “Another time Bishop Dag came to and said, the guy is really creating problems. He is becoming a fight between the two churches so I called him and asked why are you doing this? "



“The Bible said where there is strife, there is every evil work so I don’t like this. I don’t like where there is strife and confusion. I said what you are doing is not right. I don’t know what your reason is but we are the body of Christ, we belong to one another. There is nothing different between the two churches but he wouldn’t listen."



“So I sent the General Secretary with the message that go to Geneva and take the name of Action Chapel off the church and release the church to him. So I gave the church to him, I said take the church. You can have it. I called Bishop Dag and said that church is no longer my church. Whatever happened between your church and that church is between you people”, he said.



