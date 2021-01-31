Duncan-Williams’ double nose masks at Rawlings’ funeral causes stir

A photo of Duncan Williams in his double face masks

Ghana is not out of the woods yet as the coronavirus cases keep increasing by the day. Due to this, Ghanaians have been advised to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives.

Though some Ghanaians are being careless as they move about without even a nose mask on, others, are trying their best not to contract the virus which is fast spreading.



One of such persons spotted leaving no stone unturned in this critical moment is the founder and leader of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.



During the burial service of the late Jerry John Rawlings at the Black Star Square on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the man of God was spotted wearing two nose masks.



He used the surgical nose mask as the layer and topped it up with the N95 mask for double protection.

His new look got him trending on social media. With some in support of his action, others, as usual, trolled him for being 'too serious' with the fight against the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, medics have advised that people wear double face masks when they move out from their homes.



This comes after a new strain of the coronavirus has been detected. Medics say it is more deadly and transmits faster than the COV SARS 2.



