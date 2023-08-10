Dunkwa-Offin murder: Court adjourns trial for further investigations, family demands justice

File photo

Correspondence from Central Region

The Dunkwa District Magistrate Court has adjourned an alleged murder case involving the gruesome killing of one Gifty Boah at Dunkwa Atechem to enable the police time to continue its investigations.



The Court presided over by His Honour Francis Asiedu Nimako adjourned the case when the prosecutor prayed to the court for more time to further investigate the case.



The suspect, Lukman Gabriel who allegedly killed his girlfriend over a misunderstanding is currently facing the charge of murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1980, Act 29.



The suspect is to reappear in court on Monday, August 21, 2023.



The prosecutor, Sergeant Prince Adu Amoako, prayed the court to grant them ample time for further investigations.

However, the family of the deceased has appealed to the court to speed up proceedings and ensure justice is served to the family.



They prayed the police to thoroughly investigate the issue to determine what led the suspect to commit such offence against the deceased.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the brother-in-law to the deceased, demanded justice for the alleged murder.



He expressed his desire for the suspect to receive life imprisonment as nothing else could satisfy the family except that punishment.



Florence Fialakor, the sister of the deceased, also expressed her wish for the accused to suffer the same fate as her late sister, as she believed this would serve as a warning to others.