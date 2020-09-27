Duplicated numbers: ID numbers needless in elections – EC

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Elections, Electoral Commission

Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has stated that people with duplicate ID numbers can still vote on December 7, 2020.

This reaction comes days after the former President and flag-bearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama while addressing the Press Thursday said the ID number of his running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang had been duplicated.



“They said she had to come herself because her number was duplicated, someone else also has the same number,” he said.



Adding that “She had to drive from Komenda to Elmina where the district office of the EC is located. At Elmina, they took the old card from her, destroyed it and replaced it with a new card”.



The former President was worried that unlike his running mate who was able to drive to the office of the Commission, others who cannot afford that luxury will lose their right to vote in 2020.

But speaking on Accra-based Joy FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Sereboe Quaicoe indicated that since 2012, voter ID numbers have not been looked at during elections.



On the back of this, he said voters with duplicate ID numbers do not have anything to worry about because it’s only their names and their fingerprint.



“Voter ID number will not be used on the day of voting,” he stressed adding that the duplication “is not something new”.