Dzata Cement: Akufo-Addo has laid golden eggs for business development - Adom-Otchere

Host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'has laid the golden eggs for business development in Ghana'.

Paul Adom-Otchere's praises for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo comes on the back of social media jubilation following the introduction of Dzata Cement by Ghanaian businessman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.



Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has ventured into the production of cement and according to Ghanaians, this comes at the right time since the prices of the product continue to gallop.



To Paul Adom-Otchere, Ghanaians should also credit President Akufo-Addo for supporting indigenous businesses irrespective of their political affiliations.

"If you listen to the voice we played of Alan-Kyerematen, he said President Akufo-Addo wants to support Ghanaian business. So we are excited that we have a President in Ghana today who is happy to support the business that is owned by his political opponent's brother and this has never happened."



