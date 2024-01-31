Dzifa Gomashie, Pencils of Promise cut sod to construct classroom block for Lente - Yame Basic School

The MP of Keta South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie at the sod cutting ceremony

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

In a bid to improve teaching and learning in basic schools within the Ketu South Municipality, Member of Parliament for the constituency, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has lobbied Pencils of Promise, a non-governmental Organization (NGO) to construct a befitting classroom block for Lente Yame Basic School.

There are about 60 pupils at Lente Yame Basic School kindergarten (KG), but due to the dilapidated nature of their current classroom block, many parents have withdrawn their wards to private schools that have better facilities.



Th



The headmaster, Ephraim Kaseni, lamented if the situation is not resolved quickly, could affect the school.



In a short ceremony held on Friday, January 25, 2024, Freeman Gobah, country director for Pencils of Promise, led a team from the NGO to cut sod for the construction of the 2 Unit classroom block with ancillary facilities to support and improve teaching and learning outcomes.



The organization is financing 80 percent of the total cost and the community is expected to support the project with 20 percent in the form of providing communal labour and some local materials like sand and gravel.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie has promised to take the burden off the community by providing 20 percent of the money to be used to undertake the project.



She encouraged the community to be available for any other support when the need arises.



Pencils of Promise has stated that work on the project will start in March 2024, and is expected to be completed and handed over in three months.



Some parents and members of the community who were present at the sod-cutting ceremony expressed joy and hope that the construction work would begin soon.



Also present at the ceremony were, Torgbui Atikpa III and Torgbui Zogbla all of Yame.