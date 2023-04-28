Dzifa Gomashie calls for support to give Aflao Hospital befitting status of municipality

Dzifa Gomashie being shown around the new unit

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for support for her constituents so that she can give them a health facility that is befitting and able to cater for the medical workload of the constituency and its adjourning communities.

She explained that the current state of health in the community is at a critical low level because the population, compared with the health facility available to cater for them, are at variance.



She is, therefore, calling for support from all quarters so as to give the area a bigger boost in terms of health provision.



Dzifa Gomashie made this call when she visited the Aflao Municipal Hospital upon the invitation of the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu.



He had invited her over to come and see for herself how they have used the funds she gave them towards the construction of a paediatric emergency unit.



After the tour, she expressed happiness about the progress of work and promised to seek more funds for the completion of the project.

She also pleaded with the management of the hospital to work with the public health unit to educate the public on health-related subjects.



This is because she believes that level of knowledge on health among the people in the municipality is low, and that there is the need for them to seek early health so as to avoid unexpected deaths.



Dr Dzakpasu also informed the MP that the hospital had realized that managing adults and children in the same unit wasn't the best, being the reason they are seeking for funds to create their own paediatric emergency unit.



He also expressed his gratitude to Dzifa Gomashie for being one of the many people who they had discussed their concerns with, to come up to show them the needed support.



The project, which is currently at the lintel level will have a huge space that can take up to 10 cots and two beds, a nurse station, a staff changing room, a staff locker room, a staff bathroom, and a staff washroom.

The building will also have a patient washroom, patient bathroom, among others.



With extra support, Dr. Dzakpasu is confident the project can be completed before the end of 2023.













