Dzifa Gomashie organises eye screening for residents of Ketu South

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, NDC Parliamentary Candidate

Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu South Constituency, has organised a free eye screening for the constituents.

The exercise is in collaboration with the Ketu South Municipal Hospital and two non-governmental organisations - Lifetime Wells For Ghana and Friends Eye Center.



The six-day exercise, which started on November 2, 2020, at Awakorme, a farming community, saw people screened for eye diseases, including glaucoma and cataract.



Ms Gomashie told the GNA in a phone interview that over one hundred people benefited from the service so far.

She said the exercise was expected to benefit all the five zones in Ketu South Constituency, with communities such as Blekusu in the Somè Fugo area, Hatsukorpe around Aflao Wego area, Lotakor in the Klikor area, and Logove in the Agbozume area, being targets.



The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate said beneficiaries who require surgery would receive attention at no cost to them.



"The surgical team will be in ketu South to render their services to all, who go through the screening and are shortlisted," she added.